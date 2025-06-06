Covington Catholic baseball coach Bill Krumpelbeck concludes legendary career

PARK HILLS, Ky. — Covington Catholic High School baseball coach Bill Krumpelbeck has concluded his 48th and final season at the helm, the school announced in a news release late Friday afternoon.

Krumpelbeck is marked by exceptional achievement with 1,149 career wins, which ranks second all-time in Kentucky High School Athletic Association baseball history.

“His legacy will forever be part of the CovCath tradition,” the school said in a news release.

The Colonels have built a tradition of excellence with 22 district titles, nine regional championships and the 2002 state championship. The 2002 team earned a 40-3 record, which was the most wins by any high school baseball team in the nation that year.

Krumpelbeck’s impact goes far beyond wins and trophies. He has been a biology teacher for 46 years and has been a steady presence in the classroom. A mentor to countless students, Krumpelbeck has led with integrity, dedication and heart.

“Few individuals have shaped the spirit of Covington Catholic the way Coach Krumpelbeck has,” Covington Catholic athletic director Tony Bacigalupo said in a news release. “For nearly five decades, he has modeled what it means to be committed — not just to a sport, but to a school, its mission, and its young men. His loyalty, humility, and passion have left a lasting mark on this community that will be felt for generations to come.”

The school extended its sincere gratitude to Krumpelbeck for his unwavering dedication and exemplary service.

“On behalf of the entire Covington Catholic community—our faculty, staff, and the countless athletes who have been shaped by his leadership—I want to extend our deepest thanks to Coach Bill Krumpelbeck,” CovCath principal Bob Rowe said in a news release. “We are forever grateful for the legacy he leaves behind and for the generations of young men who are better because they were coached, mentored, or simply known by him.”

Bacigalupo told WCPO 9 Sports the school will begin the search for a new coach next week.

CovCath had a 21-12 record this season. The Colonels were a Ninth Region quarterfinalist.

