Coverage of high school football playoffs on Nov. 12

CINCINNATI — High school football teams across the tri-state put their seasons on the line Friday night in the playoffs.

Our Game of the Week, featuring St. Xavier and Lakota West has been dubbed "Game of the Year, Part II". It's a rematch of a week one game and of last year's regional championship.

Friday night also features the rekindling of an old rivalry between Moeller and Princeton. The two schools have not played since 2008.

In Division II, La Salle and Winton Woods meet in what is a rematch of last year's regional champioship. La Salle won last year's game 35-10.

The winner of that game will face either Piqua or Edgewood next week. The two schools face one another Friday night for a ticket to the regional championship game.

In Division IV, Wyoming and Clinton-Massie play in the regional semifinals. The winner will face either Eaton or Archbishop McNicholas.

In Kentucky, Dixie Heights and Ryle play in a 6A matchup, which is a rematch of a one-point game earlier this season.

Covington Catholic beat Conner handily earlier this season; but the upset-minded Cougars are playing their best football of the season, following a win over rival Cooper last week.

Bishop Brossart looks to keep its perfect season alive with a game against Nicholas County.

Beechwood will also look to stay unbeaten with a home game against nearby Holy Cross.

