Moeller defeats Fairfield 35-7 in a regional quarterfinal

NORWOOD, Ohio — The Moeller High School football team scored 28 unanswered points Friday night en route to a 35-7 win over Fairfield in a Division I, Region quarterfinal.

Moeller (9-3) advances to play Princeton (11-1) in a regional semifinal at a neutral site Nov. 12. It is the first meeting between Moeller and Princeton since 2008.

"Just proud of the guys," Moeller coach Mark Elder said. "We came into this season internally we had a lot of high expectations. We knew that we were capable of being a good team. We've done a good job. We just got to keep it rolling."

Moeller led 21-0 at halftime Friday night and went up 28-0 after sophomore running back Jordan Marshall scored on a 36-yard touchdown run on the third play of the third quarter.

Marshall had three touchdowns and rushed for 135 yards Friday night. His 42-yard touchdown from senior quarterback Noah Geselbracht's screen pass helped to give the Crusaders a 21-0 lead at halftime.

Junior wide receiver Tennel Bryant had four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown. Geselbracht had 168 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, junior defensive back Matthew Seliga had a team-high six tackles. Junior linebacker Joseph Ginnetti had 5.5 tackles. Senior defensive back Colin Berry and sophomore linebacker Alex French had interceptions.

Friday's Division I regional quarterfinal game between Fairfield and Moeller was be the fourth meeting between the schools and the first game in the series since 2001.

Fairfield had won four consecutive games entering Friday night. Fairfield completed the season with a 6-5 record.