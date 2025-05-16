Colerain names Evan Heitman as boys hoops coach, pending board approval

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Colerain High School named Evan Heitman as its boys basketball coach on Friday, pending board of education approval.

Heitman succeeds Brett Kostoff, who decided to step down from the position in late April after two seasons. Kostoff has since joined the St. Xavier coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Heitman, a 2011 Colerain graduate, has coached high school basketball for 10 years. He began his coaching career at his alma mater as an assistant for two years.

“We are excited to introduce Evan Heitman as our new coach,” Colerain athletic director Matt Stoinoff said in a statement. “A Colerain native with experience in several successful programs, he understands the unique challenges involved. We believe Coach Heitman will develop a K-12 program that enables our kids to stay in the district where they belong. Also, we are looking forward to the staff Evan is assembling and the expertise they will contribute."

After Heitman’s first stint at Colerain, he spent four years as the North College Hill head freshman coach and varsity assistant. He helped to lead the Trojans to a 22-3 record and a district title in 2017-18.

Heitman was the junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant at La Salle for three seasons. He played a significant role in leading La Salle to a Greater Catholic League South division co-championship in the 2022-23 season.

Last season, Heitman was the Finneytown varsity assistant, working with Wildcats head coach Brandon Robinson whom he coaches Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball with through the Shining Star program. Heitman has been involved with that program for the past four years.

Heitman was born and raised in the Colerain Township community. He currently resides in White Oak with his fiancée, Sara, and his two dogs. Heitman's sister, Brittney, his mom Sonya, and his brother-in-law all graduated from Colerain as well.

“First and foremost, I want to thank Matt (Stoinoff) and all of the people of Colerain for believing in me and giving me this opportunity,” Heitman said in a statement. “It's such a full-circle moment, having walked these hallways, started my coaching career, and now having the opportunity to be the head coach. Next, I want to thank all the amazing coaches I’ve had the opportunity to work with and learn from, which got me here today.”

Heitman is looking forward to contributing to the community, school and basketball program.

“Living here and growing up going to games, I know all about the top-notch culture here at Colerain, which will be a priority for me to expand on,” Heitman said. “It’s a tight-knit community and a great school, and I just feel so privileged to be back, with the chance to build the basketball program.”

Colerain had a 2-21 record this past season, including 0-16 in the Greater Miami Conference.

Norwood names new coach

Norwood named Brian Callahan as its boys basketball coach Friday, according to Norwood athletic director Chuck Richardson.

Callahan, a former Lynchburg-Clay High School head coach, succeeds Ty Gibert in the Norwood coaching position.

Callahan grew up in the Norwood community and was on the coaching staff in the mid-2000s.

“He said during the interview process that Norwood is his dream job and I hope to see him turn his dream into a reality,” Richardson said. “I could sense that he was a gym rat, grinder, student of the game and well organized, which is something I’m always looking to see during the interview process. We are looking forward to see how things turn out with his vision and direction moving forward.”

Callahan has 29 years of high school basketball experience. He also coached on the AAU level with Shining Star and has his own program, Ohio Crossover.

“We were looking for a Head Coach/Program Manager that had prior head coaching experience, Richardson said. “Someone that we felt that would grow program numbers and would emphasize growth and development in the entire program. Coach Callahan has had multiple stops in reputable programs in the area as a freshman and JV head coach as well as a lead varsity assistant. As of recent he was the head coach at Lynchburg-Clay where he led them to double digit wins the last two seasons.”

Clark Montessori to begin interviews

Clark Montessori is scheduled to start interviews Friday for its boys basketball coaching position, according to Clark Montessori athletic director Derek Williams. The school received 20 applicants for the position. Former Clark Montessori coach Cashmere Wright, a former University of Cincinnati basketball player, was named the Walnut Hills coach April 28.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter