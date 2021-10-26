Coach Pete Ehrlich, inspiration for the entire Fenwick High School community, dies

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Pete Ehrlich, the emotional leader behind Fenwick High School’s state volleyball championship, died this morning, according to the school.

Ehrlich was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, two years ago. He was 58.

“Lost my precious husband this morning,” wrote his wife Jamie. “He is free from the chains of ALS. He will be greatly missed. Life well lived. As he told his players ‘I have great hope. I will be dancing, singing, and playing volleyball again. There is great hope in Jesus!’”

Pete Ehrlich's impact went beyond the volleyball court. This could be seen at the pinnacle of his team's sport earlier this year during the Division II state boys volleyabll final. The loudest ovation after the game in June was saved for Ehrlich.

After the Fenwick players received their state championship medals, they walked over and hugged Ehrlich near the sideline inside Pickerington Central High School's gymnasium.

Ehrlich received his medal to enthusiastic cheers. His wife, Jamie went over to embrace her husband in his wheelchair. Fenwick fans chanted "Play for Pete."

There wasn't a dry eye inside the gym.

Players, coaches and fans dedicated this season to the 58-year-old Ehrlich, who was diagnosed with ALS while coaching at the school. The team and school community adapted #PlayforPete. Everything had a purpose within the program.

"It wasn't for any one individual. It was a bigger cause," said Jamie Ehrlich when the team won the championship. "And I think that's what spurred the kids on, the families on, everybody on. And so in the end it's kind of like a trophy that lasts instead of one that you work so hard for and then you put it on a shelf and it loses its gloss."

'Coach Pete' has impacted countless lives around Fenwick High School with his messages of courage, faith, hope and love.

Adam Duwel Fenwick boys volleyball coach Pete Ehrlich thanked the Falcons' fans after Fenwick defeated Olentangy to win the Division II state title June 6 at Pickerington Central.

Pete Ehrlich knew how to bring the Falcons together this spring. He formerly worked with Athletes in Action at the University of Cincinnati and drew on that experience to inspire the student-athletes with positive messages that beyond the sport.

"We're not defined by whether we win or lose," Pete Ehrlich said. "We are defined by the creator that made us."

Ehrlich reminded the Fenwick players of that faith message on a daily basis. The team became his ministry. The student-athletes gained a perspective on life through the former volleyball player, official and longtime coach.

"Living out my ALS in front of them I think is a constant reminder," Ehrlich said. "And over and over I would tell them this is temporary. As hard as it is, it's not going to last forever. And when my time comes and I leave this place I'm going to be singing and dancing and playing volleyball again."

He recited a quote from Muhammad Ali, asked the players about the characteristics of a falcon, explained how the season was like building a house and told the players to stay focused for the state tournament like it was a business trip.

In the end, it was like artwork, Ehrlich said.

"He's really believed in these boys, told them they were champions every day of this season and they believed it then they achieved it," Fenwick assistant coach Tina Gustely said.

Fenwick, ranked No. 1 in the Division II state poll, won its 22nd consecutive match in the state final. The Falcons received multiple individual accolades statewide.

However, the love for 'Coach Pete' clearly went beyond volleyball.

"Seeing that strength and courage through this terrible illness on him is really inspiring for all of us," said Fenwick volleyball player Will Richards, a 2021 graduate. "It impacts me through my faith. It just makes me appreciate life and relationships and the people around me."

Ehrlich's resolve allowed him to never miss a match in his fifth year of coaching at the school. He considered stepping down this past winter but the coaching staff and families wouldn't allow it.

John Heckler/JTH Photography Fenwick boys volleyball coach Pete Ehrlich received his state championship medal June 6 at Pickerington Central High School.

"He is a man who has dedicated his entire life to the mission of bringing people closer to God and he uses sports in that way," Gustely said. "We pray before every match and after every match and before every team meal. He really wants to instill values and morals with these kids."

Jamie said Pete has always had a special gift to be able to connect with student athletes - whether they were in high school or college. Families at Fenwick told Jamie they appreciated the fact that Pete coached their sons.

"When you don't have much time or you know your life is about to come to an end you want to know you made a difference," Jamie Ehrlich said. "And you know they made me see he's made a difference."

John Heckler/JTH Photography The Fenwick boys volleyball team won the Division II state championship on June 6. It was the second state title for the program. The Falcons won the D-II state title in 2013, too.

The team prayed together for a final time at the tournament in the Pickerington Central High School Field House before a reception that night back at Fenwick.

Ehrlich held the trophy and told the team how proud he was of their effort. The team formed a prayer circle. The emotion was palpable.

"He just prayed for all of us and thanked God for each of his players - all of us and all the talents he's given us," Richards said.

"He admitted during that prayer - he said, 'My days are numbered,' and we all started tearing up because no one wants to hear that of course. But he said the state ring means a ton to him and it means a lot to us too that he's so inspired by this moment and that we could actually have this impact on his life."

