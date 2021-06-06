Fenwick High School boys volleyball team wins the Division II state championship

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The Bishop Fenwick High School boys volleyball team captured the Division II state title Sunday afternoon.

"This whole season was dedicated to Pete Ehrlich our Head Coach who is battling with ALS," Fenwick athletic director Kyle Sasala said. "Our phrase this whole season was “#PlayForPete.” The boys, community and school all wanted to win state for him and to see this happen is the best feeling in this world. Pete is what drove the boys the whole season. This is a big win for this school and community."

The Falcons defeated Olentangy 25-22, 25-18, 25-16 to capture the program's second state title, according to the Fenwick athletic department. Fenwick won a state boy's volleyball title in 2013, too.

Fenwick (25-3) was ranked No. 1 in the state poll entering the state tournament this weekend at Pickerington Central High School.

Fenwick defeated Badin 3-1 in the state semifinal this weekend.

