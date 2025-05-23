Clark Montessori High School names James Millen as its boys basketball coach

CINCINNATI — Clark Montessori High School named James Millen on Friday afternoon as its boys basketball coach.

Millen, a former Woodward High School boys basketball coach, has more than a decade of experience in coaching at various levels — from youth leagues to professional teams.

“I’m excited to get to Clark and meet the staff and administration,” Millen said. “I’m also excited to get out into the community and create long-lasting relationships.”

Millen succeeds former Clark Montessori coach Cashmere Wright, who coached the Cougars the past four seasons. Wright, a former University of Cincinnati star basketball player, accepted the Walnut Hills head coaching position in late April.

“I’m mostly excited to continue the success that Coach Wright established,” Millen said.

Clark Montessori (17-9 record in 2024-25) was a regional finalist for the first time in program history this past season. Summit Country Day defeated Clark Montessori 58-35 in a Division V regional final at Wright State University’s Nutter Center March 8.

“James will continue to build upon the success we had last season,” Clark Montessori athletic director Derek Williams said. “He will be a good asset to Clark. His focus on skill development and drive to continue building our young men and developing them to be men of good character will be great for Clark.”

Millen has coached at the professional level, including the Cincinnati Warriors (2021-22). He's also coached at Cincinnati State and James Madison University.

Besides college coaching, Millen has coached at multiple high school programs including at Shroder and Winton Woods.

Prior to Millen's coaching career, the 2006 Shroder graduate played professionally in Canada. He’s also coached in China where his teams won three international championships.

Woodward named Millen as its boys basketball head coachon Oct. 7, 2024. Woodward had a 3-18 record this past season, according to the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference website.

