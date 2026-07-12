Chicago White Sox select Moeller graduate Clay Burdette in seventh round

CINCINNATI — Xavier University outfielder Clay Burdette, a 2023 Moeller High School graduate, was selected in the seventh round Sunday by the Chicago White Sox.

Burdette was the No. 195 overall selection in the Major League Baseball Draft.

Burdette impressed at the MLB Draft Combine during pro-style workouts on the second day in June. He hit .343 at XU this past season and had 30 home runs overall in two seasons with the program.

Burdette is the 41st Moeller graduate ever selected in the MLB Draft and the 47th pick overall in program history. If Burdette signs with the White Sox, he will be the 49th Moeller graduate to have played pro baseball.

“Moeller and the baseball program is extremely proud of Clay on his seventh round selection today,” Moeller baseball coach Tim Held said.

"After a great career at Moeller where he primarily played first base, he added outfield play at Xavier. He continued to hit the baseball really well and put himself in a great position to be drafted this weekend," Held said.

Held said the White Sox have drafted an individual with high character in Burdette.

“On top of being a great baseball player, Clay is an even better person,” Held said. “We know he will keep working and make his family, Moeller and Xavier proud.”

Other notable Cincinnati-area names drafted this weekend include University of Cincinnati players — pitcher Nate Taylor, selected in the third round by the Seattle Mariners, and catcher Jack Natili, selected in the third round by the Colorado Rockies.

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