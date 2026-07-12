Bregman's 2-run homer in the 7th propels the Cubs to a 5-3 victory over the Reds

Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Chicago Cubs rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night.

Michael Busch had three hits and Carson Kelly also went deep for the Cubs, who improved to 3-2 on their six-game trip before the All-Star break.

All of Cincinnati's runs came via the long ball as Nathaniel Lowe, Eugenio Suárez and JJ Bleday homered. The Reds fell to 6-21 against NL Central teams.

Drew Pomeranz (2-3), the second of six Chicago pitchers used, got the win. Trent Thornton came in with two outs in the ninth and runners at the corners to get Sal Stewart to hit into a game-ending ground out for his third save.

Bregman was in a 2-for-18 slump before he connected on a sweeper from Julian Garcia (0-2) and drove it down the left-field line to put the Cubs back on top. Seiya Suzuki drew a walk to lead off the inning.

The Reds jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning when Lowe and Suárez hit back-to-back homers off Javier Assad.

The Cubs got within a run on an RBI base hit by Suzuki in the fifth before Kelly led off the sixth with a solo shot to center off Nick Lodolo. The left-hander exited the game after giving up the homer due to a blister on his left index finger.

Kelly is batting .298 (14 for 47) with three home runs and 13 RBIs in his last 15 games.

Caleb Ferguson came on and gave up a single to Busch, who gave the Cubs a 3-2 lead when he scored on Ian Happ's double to left-center.

Cincinnati promptly tied it at 3 in the bottom of the frame on Bleday's drive to right field.

Up next

The Cubs send left-hander Matthew Boyd (4-1, 4.31 ERA) to the mound Sunday. Lefty Andrew Abbott (5-5, 3.92 ERA) goes for the Reds.