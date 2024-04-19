CHCA receives major donation for a new $10.1 million soccer stadium

SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy announced Friday morning that the school has received a major donation from Carl H. Lindner III and Christopher D. Lindner which will provide funding for the Christopher D. Lindner Family Stadium Complex—a new $10.1 million soccer stadium on CHCA’s Founders’ Campus in Symmes Township.

The project, which is expected to start this month, will serve as a multi-purpose facility that will be home for the soccer, lacrosse, and softball teams.

“We are grateful to partner with the Lindner family in bringing more opportunities to students across the Cincinnati region through this world-class stadium,” said Dean Nicholas, Head of School at CHCA. “By growing the athletic programs in this way, CHCA is better positioned to provide student-athletes with an exceptional opportunity to receive a top-tier education while training and competing in a one-of-a-kind facility unlike any other in the region.”

The 550-seat stadium will include a dedicated sports medicine room, a press box with a fully equipped broadcast booth, a half practice field, a softball field, and other amenities.

It will also serve students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade across the school’s four campuses.

In 1989, Martha S. and Carl H. Lindner III, along with 10 other founding families, started CHCA out of a desire for Cincinnati to have an academic institution dedicated to excellence in Christ-centered education.

Carl H. Lindner III is the Chief Executive Officer and Controlling Owner of FC Cincinnati.

“It’s no secret that we love soccer," Lindner III said in a statement. "We are thrilled to be a part of this extraordinary project and to see the impact it will have on the entire community."

Provided The Christopher D. Lindner Family Stadium Complex will serve as a multi-purpose facility that will be home for the soccer, lacrosse, and softball teams.





In addition to the Lindners’ investment, a portion of the funds will come from the sale of the Christopher D. Lindner Athletic Fields located on Snider Road, north of campus. The construction of the project will be led by Conger Construction Group.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to give back to Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy," Christopher D. Lindner said in a statement. "CHCA prepared me for the future academically, spiritually, and athletically. I’m excited to be a part of helping current and future generations of athletes in the Cincinnati area.”

The project is expected to be completed by the spring of 2025.

"The vitality of CHCA is rooted in our community, and having physical spaces for people to come together helps further the impact we have on the athletes who attend CHCA as well as those who are visiting,” CHCA Athletic Director Ryan Betscher said in a statement. “This stadium will strengthen our efforts to cultivate an engaged community and provide an incredible experience for the students.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter