Blanchester sophomore quarterback practices in a cornfield. He won WCPO Player of the Week after 6 TDs.

BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Blanchester sophomore quarterback Michael Mulvihill sat on a bench Monday staring at the vast farm adjacent to his school's practice field with a smile.

He reflected upon how much the Blanchester football program has meant to his life.

"It's awesome," Mulvihill said. "It's a great community. I love all the small town feeling of it. Knowing everyone up in the stands, they all know me; it's great."

The WCPO player of the week scored six touchdowns this past week. Mulvihill, 16, threw for 100 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 139 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-20 win at Bethel-Tate last week. The middle linebacker earned 13 tackles, too.

Mulvihill grew up watching games in the home seating section with picturesque Clinton County farmland behind the grass field.

With his father, Jon Mulvihill as the Blanchester head coach, and a close-knit group of teammates, there is a special connectivity among the Wildcats.

"They're one big family," said Jon Mulvihill, a 1999 graduate who earned special mention all-state honors at quarterback his senior season. "They hang out a lot together."

That chemistry is evident this season as Blanchester (6-2) is No. 8 in the Division V, Region 20 computer points standings and plays at Tri-Village (7-1) Friday night.

The Wildcats, winners of five consecutive games, would like to host a first-round playoff game in two weeks - certainly a significant event for the town and the entire program.

So it's no surprise Michael Mulvihill is quick to credit his teammates even as he receives the spotlight for his statistics. He has rushed for 976 yards and 17 touchdowns and thrown for 972 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

"He normally doesn't get ankle tackled," senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Chasen Allison said. "He doesn't really get tackled by one person. He makes it a lot easier. He is a great quarterback to block for."

"It's pretty awesome," Mulvihill said. "Definitely all the little kids after the game coming up - that's pretty sweet because I was one of those little kids once, too."

It's through Blanchester football that Mulvihill discovered a passion for the game. Jon, a computer science and geometry teacher, coached his son starting when Michael was five years old.

"He's 10 times the player I was," Jon Mulvihill said. "He knew more about the game when he was five than most people do when they're in high school."

Provided Blanchester football is a significant part of the Mulvihill family this season. Sophomore quarterback Michael Mulivhill accounted for six touchdowns in a 45-20 win at Bethel-Tate last week.

That football IQ created a special bond between father and son. Sometimes, the two are at the home field late after games and enjoy sharing a chili dinner.

There are times when the conversation carries over at home. Football is a common language.

"He's really good at breaking down film for himself now," Jon Mulvihill said. "We've been doing it for a long time together. His knowledge of the game is pretty impressive for a sophomore."

And it's that enthusiasm for football and family that made Michael, a 4.0 grade-point average student, decide to wear No. 14 in a Blanchester uniform just like his dad.

"I think he's pretty proud," Michael Mulvihill said. "I try my best to make him proud. That's my one goal."

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter