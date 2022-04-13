Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Badin High School baseball coach Brion Treadway wins his 200th career game

Former Badin pitcher in ninth season as head coach
PHOTOS: Badin Vs. Fenwick High School Baseball
Journal-News File Photo<br/>
Badin High School coach Brion Treadway won his 200th career baseball game on Tuesday afternoon.
PHOTOS: Badin Vs. Fenwick High School Baseball
Posted at 9:47 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 21:47:55-04

HAMILTON, Ohio — Badin High School head baseball coach Brion Treadway won his 200th career game Tuesday afternoon as the Rams defeated visiting Dayton Carroll 15-2, according to Badin athletic director Geoff Melzer.

Treadway has a 200-81 career record in nine seasons, according to the school. Badin improved to a 6-0 record this season.

Treadway has directed Badin to three trips to the state tournament (2021, 2016 and 2013), including a 2016 state runner-up finish.

Badin was a Division II state semifinalist in 2021. Badin (27-6), which won state championships in 1991 and 1996, made its 13th state appearance and its first since 2016.

When Badin won the 1996 Division II state baseball championship, Treadway was the winning pitcher in both games.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More high school sports news:
Norwood High School names its new head football coach Ohio high school athlete endorsement proposal sparks debate Princeton basketball star commits to Louisville

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.