Anderson teammates Griffin Scalf and Joey Faulkner join elite statistical company

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Anderson High School senior wide receiver Joey Faulkner and junior quarterback Griffin Scalf joined some elite statistical company this high school football season.

Faulkner has the most yards receiving (1,744) in the nation this season, according to information from the Anderson football program and the MaxPreps statistical leaders list as of Monday afternoon.

Scalf's 3,895 yards passing would place him fourth nationally, according to the MaxPreps passing yards statistics on Monday.

"I love talking about these student-athletes because of their backgrounds and choices," Anderson football coach Evan Dreyer said.

"Joey came back to football his junior year, during COVID, and fell in love with it. Griffin competed in JV and worked to be able to play in two varsity games as a sophomore. Due to Griffin's work ethic, he worked daily to improve his skills with our wide receivers to ensure that he had a solid foundation for this year."

Faulkner's 1,744 yards receiving is ranked No. 12 on the Ohio High School Athletic Association's all-time list for most yards receiving in a season.

Faulkner had 121 receptions for 1,744 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Raptors (9-3) this season.

"Joey has a quiet arrogance that all great wide receivers have in them," Dreyer said.

"He wanted to compete against the best. We loved his toughness which is valued in our program. Joey took our wide receiver play to the next level by buying into our program his junior year. His ability to practice, block for his teammates, and create explosive plays laid the foundation for the future of our wide receiver position."

Anderson completed its season as a Division II, Region 8 quarterfinalist on Nov. 5.

Anderson finished with at least nine wins for the third time in the past five seasons (Anderson had seven wins during the shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Faulkner had 2,584 yards receiving during his career (2020-21) which is also on the OHSAA list for most career receiving yards. Faulkner will also appear on an OHSAA list for most career receptions (186).

Faulkner's 121 receptions this season would rank seventh on the OHSAA list in that category. He also joins the OHSAA list for most receptions in a game (16) which happened in consecutive weeks (Sept. 10 against Kings and Sept. 17 against Lebanon).

Scalf threw for 3,895 yards this season which would be on the OHSAA list for most passing yards in a season. He also had 38 passing touchdowns. He rushed for 506 yards and five touchdowns.

"I think Griffin's demeanor was great for this year's team," Dreyer said. "Our team was led by (seniors) Brody Foley and Evan Upchurch. He spoke when he wanted, but he led through actions."

Scalf will also be on the OHSAA list for most passing yards in a game when he threw for 528 yards against Lebanon Sept. 17.

"Griffin ranks up with (former Anderson quarterbacks) Jackson Kuhn, Jay Volpenhein and (former Western Brown quarterbacks) Devyn Wood, Chaiten Tomlin, and Nick Woodyard - all of whom I have coached as a junior," Dreyer said. "I think his arm strength, pocket presence, and football IQ create a very high ceiling for him."

Western Brown junior quarterback Drew Novak is the nation's top passing yards leader, according to MaxPreps. He went past Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (Athens High School) for most passing yards in a season in OHSAA history last week.

