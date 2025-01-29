Watch Now
Anderson senior QB Justice Burnam commits to Georgetown College

Star quarterback helped to lead Raptors to the Division II state final this past season
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.png
Philip Lee/WCPO
Anderson senior quarterback Justice Burnam was committed to Georgetown College. He was a Division II state offensive player of the year in 2024.
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.png
Posted
and last updated

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Anderson senior quarterback Justice Burnam has committed to play football at Georgetown College.

Burnam, a Division II state offensive player of the year, made the announcement on social media.

“I want to thank my family, coaches and the Georgetown staff for the support and help through this journey,” Burnam wrote on X.

Burnam helped to lead the Raptors to a 15-1 record and a D-II state runner-up finish this past season.

“Georgetown head coach (John Perin) has been recruiting this area heavily for years,” Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said. “Their new offensive coordinator (Caleb Corrill) runs a very similar system which Justice’s skill set. I think with a great head coach and new offensive coordinator – this is a great fit for Justice.”

This past December was Anderson’s third state final appearance and its first state championship game since 2008 (Division II). Anderson won the 2007 Division II state championship in Massillon the year before that.

Burnam threw for 4,134 yards and 42 touchdowns this past season. He rushed for 876 yards and 16 touchdowns.

His 4,134 yards passing this season will be on the Ohio High School Athletic Association state record list for most passing yards in a season. Burnam’s 42 touchdown passes will also join the OHSAA record list in that category.

Burnam’s 8,474 career passing yards is also on the OHSAA career passing yards list. His 85 career passing touchdowns is also on the OHSAA career list in that category.

Anderson completed the season as fifth on the OHSAA record list for most points in a season (726).

