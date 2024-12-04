Anderson football team wants to capitalize on 'an opportunity of lifetime' in Canton

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Anderson senior wide receiver Trace Jallick sets his alarm for 5 a.m. for weekday practices that take place before school. He wouldn’t have it any other way.

“One thing I think it’s really helped us prepare for is the cold,” Jallick said. “This late in the season, I think it’s really helped us out a lot.”

As the undefeated Anderson football team (15-0) prepares to play Avon (15-0) in the Division II state final Thursday night in Canton (7 p.m. kickoff), there is no question about the Raptors’ preparedness.

“At a certain point we all got used to waking up,” Jallick said. “No one really misses practice anymore. Your body knows to get up at that time every day. Sometimes it may be a little colder, maybe a little rainy, maybe a little snowy but it’s been great.”

The Raptors, who have a 15-0 record for the first time in program history, will be well-equipped for Northeast Ohio weather on Thursday.

Anderson is making its third state final appearance in program history and its first trip to Stark County since 2008. Anderson won the 2007 Division II state championship at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon.

Thursday night will be the season’s first of seven state finals hosted by Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“It’s a game but it’s an opportunity of a lifetime,” Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said. “It’s 48 minutes to see how really good we are. And that’s what I will told our kids that we’re playing a great football team. But, an opportunity that you’re never going to remember anything better than a high schooler jogging on that field Thursday night.”

Avon, located in the Northeast District, defeated Akron Archbishop Hoban 35-10 in a Division II state semifinal last week.

Avon, which is appearing in its second state final and first championship game since 2011, is led by several players including senior quarterback Nolan Good — an Ohio Mr. Football finalist. He has thrown for 3,136 yards and 28 touchdowns. He’s rushed for 701 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“They’re really impressive, starting with the quarterback,” Dreyer said. “He’s talented yet but he’s super smart. You can tell his football IQ is off the charts. He’s very similar to Pat McLaughlin at La Salle.”

Avon has several other impact players including senior offensive lineman Jeremiah Kelly (University of Cincinnati commit) and junior safety Jakob Weatherspoon, who has several significant scholarship offers such as Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State.

“We’re excited to go against that talent,” Dreyer said. “They’re a great team. They’ve been in the regional finals seven in the past eight years. We know they’re a great program. But, at the same time we’re excited to showcase our team.”

Anderson is led by several players offensively including senior quarterback Justice Burnam, who has thrown for 3,986 yards and 41 touchdowns. He’s rushed for 725 yards and 15 touchdowns.

“He just loves to win,” Jallick said. “That’s why he’s always hard on himself if he makes a mistake. He always just wants to go out there and get that win.”

Anderson's offensive production is significant. The Raptors are tied for seventh on the state list with 713 points this season.

Jallick has 101 receptions for 1,882 yards and 20 touchdowns. Senior tailback Durrell Turner has 1,208 yards rushing and 26 touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Aiden McClanahan has 58 receptions for 797 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Senior tight end Caden Piening has 43 receptions for 769 yards and seven touchdowns.

Defensively, senior linebacker Owen Bergman has 81 tackles. Senior defensive end Jayden Egbert has 10.5 sacks and senior safety Jayonn Saunders has five interceptions.

The Raptors have allowed just 152 points this season.

"I'm going to give the speech of 'Let's enjoy this moment,'" Dreyer said. "We were made for this moment. We're going to play lights out. We're going to be one of those attack modes. And people can say it's crazy or not but we got to be fearlessly ourselves."

The Raptors are leaving nothing to chance as they prepare to leave Anderson Township on Wednesday for Northeast Ohio. Anderson wants to write another chapter in its successful football program history.

“It would be amazing,” said Jallick. “You never know when it’s going to happen again so if we could make history that would be pretty special.”

