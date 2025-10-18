Anderson defeats Winton Woods and unofficially captures No. 1 seed in Region 8

FOREST PARK, Ohio — Anderson High School junior Jordan Davis didn’t mince words shortly after the Raptors rallied to defeat host Winton Woods Friday night.

“We struggled in the first half,” said Davis, who scored three touchdowns. “We came back. Did what we did. Put up numbers, scored when we needed to. Play as a team. Everything.”

Anderson rallied in the second half to defeat Winton Woods 37-30 in an Eastern Cincinnati Conference showdown. Anderson (9-0) unofficially clinched the No. 1 seed in Division II, Region 8, according to computer points analyst Joe Eitel. The Raptors also clinched at least a share of the ECC title. This season marks back-to-back conference championships for the Raptors, who were the Division II state runner-up in 2024.

Friday was Anderson’s first win at Winton Woods since 2002, according to the Anderson athletic department.

“We haven’t played well here,” Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said. “To carry on what Coach (Vince) Suriano, Coach (Jeff) Giesting did for the last 20-something years (with the program success) – it’s pretty special to win here.”

Anderson has won 31 consecutive games against Greater Cincinnati opponents. Anderson’s most recent loss against a local opponent occurred at Milford (56-35 result) on Sept. 8, 2023.

The Raptors, ranked No. 2 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings (regardless of divisions) showed why they are one of the premier teams in the state.

Winton Woods led 23-10 at the 5:04 mark of the second quarter. But, Anderson didn’t fold.

Anderson junior Owen Scalf found junior Cooper Kathman, who then passed the football to senior Brayden Moore for a 21-yard touchdown connection. That helped to close the gap to 23-17 with under a minute left in the first half.

Anderson took the lead at 24-23 after Davis scored the second of his three touchdowns at the 7:17 mark of the third quarter. Senior Maddux Snider added the extra point.

Winton Woods went head of the ensuing kickoff when senior Jon’ir Travis scored a touchdown on the return.

Davis scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to tie the game. Scalf scored on a 13-yard touchdown run with 1:19 left that proved to be the difference.

“It was an awesome game,” Dreyer said. “I’m so happy that our kids got to enjoy the moment of coming back and playing against a really good team.”

Winton Woods is No. 5 in Division I, Region 4, according to Eitel. The Warriors have unofficially clinched a top eight playoff spot.

