Anderson defeats Turpin in WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Anderson football team is on a mission this season.

The Raptors, who have been the Division II state runners-up the past two seasons, are determined to prove their success again in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference.

That was evident Friday night as Anderson defeated visiting Turpin 66-21 in the renewal of the Forest Hills School District rivalry.

Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said the Raptors think about the Turpin game "365 (days a year) and 24/7."

"To have these seniors play the way they did - the seniors led us tonight," Dreyer said.

"With Antwoine (Higgins) two interceptions, Ace Alston played incredible. You talk about Owen Scalf's ability to run and toss the ball was special. It's meaningful for these guys to be able to leave here with a huge win in a community-based game."

Senior quarterback Owen Scalf threw for four touchdowns and rushed for three scores in the victory for the Raptors.

Anderson, rated No. 1 in the Division II, Region 8 computer points standings, has won six consecutive games against Turpin going back to 2021.

Anderson hasn’t lost to Turpin since Oct. 18, 2019 (29-28 at Turpin). Anderson hasn’t lost to Turpin at home since Oct. 14, 2016 (38-21).

Anderson, ranked No. 18 in Ohio by MaxPreps, has thrived at Charles L. Brown Stadium. The Raptors have just one loss at home the past four seasons. Louisville Trinity defeated Anderson 59-13 in the season opener in August.

Anderson’s most recent home loss to an ECC opponent was to Kings (41-26) on Oct. 21, 2022.

Anderson (6-1) has won six consecutive games this season overall. Entering Friday, Anderson outscored its opponents 293-152.

Anderson plays at Walnut Hills at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9.

Turpin (3-4) entered Friday tied with Kings for No. 12 for the final playoff spot in Region 8. The top 12 teams in each region qualify for the postseason.

Friday marked the first time Turpin head coach Rob Stoll faced Anderson during his second stint with the program. Stoll, a Turpin Hall of Famer, is the school’s all-time winningest football coach.

Turpin defeated Loveland and West Clermont in back-to-back weeks prior to Friday’s game at Anderson.

Turpin plays host to Lebanon Oct. 9.

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