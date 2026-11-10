Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart wins National League Rookie of the Year

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart has been named the National League Rookie of the Year.

The Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) chose Stewart out of three total National League finalists, including Mets outfielder Carson Benge and Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt.

Stewart had a record-breaking 2026 season with the Reds after he made a short, one-month appearance in the 2025 season. During the season, Stewart batted .263 with a .787 OPS, 32 home runs and 112 RBIs.

The 22-year-old also became the first Reds rookie to produce a 30-homer/100-RBI season. The previous nine MLB players who did that since the Rookie of the Year Award began in 1947 won the honor, including Pete Alonso, Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols.

Stewart, who was selected to the 2026 All-Star Game, also led the National League rookies in homers, RBIs, extra-base hits (57) and total bases (285).

In terms of defense, Stewart also played third and second base when he wasn't manning first base. He also acted as a designated hitter throughout the season, in which he played all 162 games, with 161 starts.

The Miami, Florida native was selected by the Reds with the 32nd overall selection of the 2022 MLB Draft.