Aiken boys basketball team to compete for a state championship March 21 in Dayton

Falcons rally for a fifth consecutive game in second half to win state semifinal
The Aiken boys basketball team defeated Sandusky 64-58 in a Division III state semifinal Sunday afternoon at Wright State University's Nutter Center.
FAIRBORN, Ohio — The Aiken High School boys basketball program will compete next weekend for its first state championship.

The Falcons defeated Sandusky 64-58 in a Division III state semifinal Sunday afternoon at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

Aiken (27-1) advances to play either Garfield Heights (24-2) or Louisville (22-5) in the Division III state final at 1 p.m. March 21 at University of Dayton Arena. Garfield Heights plays Louisville in another state semifinal at 6 p.m. today in Canton.

The Falcons, winners of six consecutive games, are seeking their first boys basketball state championship after being a Division II state semifinalist in 2016.

On Sunday, Aiken rallied in the second half for the fifth consecutive game during this tournament. The Falcons trailed by two (29-27) at halftime but outscored Sandusky 17-7 in the third quarter.

Senior guard Jaiden Arnold scored a team-high 19 points to lead Aiken. He also had nine rebounds and two assists.

Senior guard James Burnett Jr. scored 16 points to go along with five rebounds and three steals. Senior guard Antonio Hutcherson Jr. scored 14 points and had six rebounds.

“A lot of people counted us out at the beginning of the year,” Aiken coach Derrell Black said last week. “And we just continue to show up and keep working hard. So it’s a blessing. It’s an honor. We’re just happy to be here.”

Aiken is the only Greater Cincinnati boys basketball team competing in the Ohio High School Athletic Association state finals in Dayton.

The Division III state final is the first of seven games overall from March 21-22.

