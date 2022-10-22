A Sagers family tradition: Son follows father, late grandfather as third generation to officiate HS football

ST. BERNARD, Ohio — Bobby Sagers couldn't help but think of his late grandfather as he stood on the field while the national anthem played early Friday night at Bron Bacevich Memorial Stadium.

It was a significant moment for the Sagers family as Bobby became the third generation to participate in high school football officiating duties. His first varsity game occurred during Roger Bacon's 35-6 win over North College Hill in a regular-season finale.

Sagers earned the referee or "white hat" responsibility Tuesday when his father, longtime referee Jon Sagers, sent him a text message informing him of his position for the game.

Bobby was ready for the moment.

"It was great," Bobby said. "Definitely a privilege to be on the crew. As the game started, it was definitely a different perspective being the head referee and seeing it from that angle and knowing how big of a responsibility it is."

Jon worked the line judge duties just like when he joined his late father, Bob Sagers Sr., in 1992 on that officiating crew. The Sagers family name became synonymous with high school sports officiating in Greater Cincinnati.

Bob Sagers Sr., a 1952 Roger Bacon graduate, former pro baseball player and Ohio High School Athletic Association Officials Hall of Famer, died in November 2021. Jon and his brother, Bobby Sagers Jr., are also in the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame.

Bobby Sagers had been following his father's crew all season as he observed from the sideline. He'd watch various positions on the field in each quarter of game and ask questions at halftime. His job was to observe and learn. He did just that.

Roger Bacon High School Athletics Bobby Sagers joined his father's officiating crew for the North College Hill at Roger Bacon football game Friday night. It was his varsity football game.

He also followed how the crew utilized game management in how they related to the coaches and players during a game.

"That's always been the secret recipe for the Sagers refereeing family from my dad, my brother — how to handle coaches on the sidelines," Jon said. "So I think that's been the most valuable lessons he's learned."

Hours before Friday's kickoff, Bobby felt nervous and excited as he prepared for his first varsity football game.

During the national anthem, he had butterflies as he wore his late grandfather's signature white whistle around his neck. But, those nerves soon dissipated with the help of his father and the rest of the crew.

"The biggest thing is just going out there and giving everything you got," Bobby said. "The biggest thing I take out is making sure I hustle on every single play. Taking no plays off or for granted and making sure to stay dialed in whether it's football or basketball."

Bobby spoke Friday like a true Sagers referee. There is no doubt he made his family proud.

"The game went great," Jon Sagers said. "Bobby held up the Sagers tradition."

