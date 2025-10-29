'A fun game' | Mason visits Fairfield Friday in a Division I, Region 4 first-round playoff matchup

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Ohio high school football postseason and Halloween coincide Friday night as a new playoff format takes shape on the final weekend of October.

An intriguing Greater Miami Conference rematch between Mason (5-5) and host Fairfield (5-5) is among the highlights in Division I, Region 4. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Fairfield Alumni Stadium.

“It will be a fun game,” Fairfield coach Justin Roden said. “If you like fast football games it will be fast. But, it definitely is going to be the type of game I like where it’s two teams just kind of rolling up their sleeves and just playing throwback, physical football.”

The Comets, the No. 9 seed, lost to No. 8 seed Fairfield 14-13 in overtime Oct. 3.

However, Mason won two straight games to conclude the regular season. The Comets have had several standouts including senior linebacker Alex Brown (88 tackles) and senior quarterback De’Angelo Birch, who has thrown for 691 yards and four touchdowns. He has rushed for 648 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“Their quarterback is one of the best in the conference, one of the best in the city,” Roden said. “He’s just simply a matter of now running the ball downhill. We have to tackle him. It seems simple but he makes people miss. He runs for extra yards.”

Roden is also looking toward Fairfield senior quarterback Dominic Back, who has thrown for 896 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s rushed for nearly 200 yards and two touchdowns.

“We need our quarterback to be the ‘X’ factor this week,” Roden said. “He needs to make the throws that he’s capable of making and make good decisions and not turn it over. And if he does that, he gives us a chance. But, I really believe the game will come down to the play of the two quarterbacks.”

Friday’s winner plays at No. 1 seed Elder (10-0) in a regional quarterfinal Nov. 7. The top four seeds receive a bye this week.

This is the first time the Ohio High School Athletic Association has had 12 teams per region qualify with a bye included for the top four seeds. At this point, seeds aren't as important as scoreboard results.

“We have had our ups and downs but we made it,” Mason coach Brian Castner said. “Top 12 in this region. Anything can happen from here. We all have to do our job with a relentless approach to giving a great effort and attitude.”

Castner said the keys to Friday’s game are to win the field position, win the turnover battle and be hungry to succeed.

“We have won our last two playing pretty good football and need our play to be better to move on,” Castner said.

Fairfield snapped a two-game losing streak with a 17-0 win at Oak Hills in the regular season finale. Fairfield has persevered this season in Roden’s first year with the program.

“We’re getting better each week,” Roden said. “We’re getting more comfortable with each other. From a standpoint that I think I’m most proud of is our relationships have continued to grow. The trust with each other is better and better.”

Fairfield junior Adrion “AJ” Brown rushed 24 times for 109 yards and a touchdown last week against Oak Hills. Senior strong safety Gabe Ross had a game-high 11 tackles (nine solo).

“Being at the eighth seed and getting a home playoff game feels really good,” Ross said. “We’re just trying to prepare the right ways and be the team we know we can be.”

