2022 Princeton grad Mi'Quise Grace making strong impact at University of South Dakota

CINCINNATI — The University of South Dakota is about a 12-hour drive from Cincinnati.

But, regardless of the geography, it didn't take long for 2022 Princeton High School graduate Mi'Quise Grace to make an impact for the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) program this past season.

Grace, a 6-foot-4, 255-pound sophomore defensive end, earned Phil Steele FCS Freshman All-America Third Team honors in 2023. He had 34 tackles for the Coyotes (10-3), including seven sacks in competing in all 13 games in 2023. Grace was in the top four nationally at the freshman edge rusher position for sacks (FCS and Football Bowl Subdivision). He also recovered a fumble and returned it 56 yards for a touchdown in an NCAA playoff win against Sacramento State among his other highlights.

Grace said he learned the ups and downs of any game and focused on being relentless each snap.

"You try to get the championship," Grace said. "You keep your mindset high. The more you play the bigger the game is."

University of South Dakota plays in the 9,100-seat DakotaDome where the fan noise echoes in the building. The fan engagement is part of the game-day experience and the small-town vibe within Vermillion, which has a recorded population of 11,695 as of the 2020 census.

Michael Grace, Mi'Quise's father, attended a lot of home games this past season and said he wasn't surprised by Mi'Quise's immediate impact. He expects Mi'Quise will have another strong season this year.

Grace, who studies sport management, said he was pleased with his freshman season and wants to continue that success this fall. He's worked over the winter to become stronger and faster during workout regiments. He attended the House of Athlete NFL prospect camp in Tampa, too, with other top players around the nation.

Grace will continue to be able to showcase his talent during this season schedule which includes a game at Wisconsin Sept. 7.

"One of my goals is to get a conference championship (Missouri Valley Football Conference) for my team," Grace said. "Obviously win a national title. I want to try to become a better leader for the team, a better teammate and a person."

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter