Here's how NFL teams can honor Damar Hamlin this weekend

CINCINNATI — As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his "remarkable recovery," the NFL announced Friday what efforts all 32 league teams will be able to make this weekend to honor the 24-year-old.

Each team was given an announcement that they're encouraged to read before the National Anthem to show support for Hamlin, the first responders and medical personnel.

Both home and away teams are also able to outline the "3" in each 30-yard line number in either red or blue.

While some players have been searching for Hamlin jerseys to use for warm-ups, all players in the league will also be able to wear black shirts reading "Love for Damar 3."

The Bills themselves will be wearing blue versions of those shirts, and Bills personnel will don hats embroidered with a "3." The Bills will also have a "3" patch worn on their jerseys in their game against the New England Patriots.

As of Friday, Hamlin has been able to talk to the team after having his breathing tube removed overnight. While FaceTiming his teammates, Hamlin said "Love you boys."

Hamlin was first able to communicate with a pen and paper after waking from his medically induced coma, UC Health doctors said Thursday.

Doctors said his first question he wrote was: "Did we win?" The response from doctors: "Yes. You won the game of life."

Doctors would not disclose whether or not he'd make a full recovery, rather saying instead their focus is on his most immediate medical needs. They also noted that the quick actions from on-field medical personnel was paramount to Hamlin's state today.

READ MORE:

'Cannot credit them enough': Doctors commend almost immediate life-saving measures for Damar Hamlin

Here's how to get a refund for the Bengals-Bills game

'My brother no matter what': Tyler Boyd and Cal Adomitis, fellow Pitt alums, share stories of Damar Hamlin