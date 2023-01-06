'My brother no matter what': Tyler Boyd and Cal Adomitis, fellow Pitt alums, share stories of Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI — Doctors with UC Health say Damar Hamlin has made a "fairly remarkable recovery" since going into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Bengals-Bills showdown on Monday Night Football.

While the entire Bengals roster was impacted by what happened on the field, two players with a deeper connection to the Bills safety said the latest update immediately brought a smile to their faces.

Tyler Boyd said he considers Hamlin a brother. The two were in the same youth football organization, with the older Boyd mentoring Hamlin and his friends. Hamlin even attended all of Boyd's football camps.

"I was always that outlet for those guys, always coming back, (them) asking me questions ... (I would) just help them with whatever they needed," Boyd said.

Hamlin would later follow in Boyd's footsteps and attend the University of Pittsburgh alongside his high school teammate, current Bengals long snapper Cal Adomitis.

Adomitis admitted he wasn't a highly-touted recruit like Hamlin, but that didn't matter.

"He always treated me with dignity," Adomitis said. "I've really been the type of guy who's kind of been fighting for playing time since my sophomore year of high school and Damar had a zillion offers, and nonetheless he always treated everyone in that locker room the same way."

Boyd reiterated that Hamlin kept the same attitude with everyone he was around, saying he could "pick people's spirits up."

"He's a very genuine person, outgoing, very, very friendly," Boyd said. "He's a great guy to be around."

Boyd said he was excited to compete against his longtime friend, even talking pregame about swapping jerseys. Once medics rushed on the field to help Hamlin, the game did not matter. He said he tried to talk to Hamlin when he was on the ground, but he was unresponsive. He tried to stay nearby despite the teams being told to go back to their sidelines.

"Regardless of who we're playing against, man that's my brother no matter what," Boyd said. "Words can't explain the relationship that I got with him."

Both players said hearing that Hamlin is awake and able to communicate via pen and paper has brought them relief. Boyd said he's visited Hamlin's family, who never doubted that the 24-year-old would recover.

One bright spot this week has been the attention Hamlin's generosity has received. Adomitis said people in Pittsburgh have always known how charitable Hamlin is, working to help the kids in his neighborhood. To see the rest of the country notice his efforts and donate to his foundation, Adomitis said, has been awesome.

"The outpouring of love is the one silver lining," Adomitis said. "It's easy to get caught up in all the negative, but just seeing all the love that's been poured out to him and his family ... shows you what an impact he's had."

Boyd and Adomitis said they know the road to recovery is long, but their spirits were immediately lifted by the news.