Bengals-Bills game cancellation: Will fans get refunds?

CINCINNATI — The Bills-Bengals game that was postponed Monday night will not be rescheduled, the Associated Press reports. While the NFL has not yet confirmed the report, there are many logistical questions that remain about what happens next.

Those in the stands at Paycor Stadium when Damar Hamlin collapsed paid hundreds and, in some cases, even thousands of dollars for tickets. Now, many fans are wondering if they will be able to get any of that money back.

Bengals fan William Gonzalez said he's not worried about getting a refund.

"I wouldn't mind if I didn't get a credit or whatever, because the season tickets were a good deal anyway, so it's not going to hurt me one way or another," Gonzalez said.

But it's a different story for Gonzalez's cousin who spent $1,200 on his Bengals-Bills ticket.

"Of course, his number one concern was, you know, the well-being of the player that got hurt," Gonzalez said. "But yeah, he did express some desire to get at least a credit or maybe a refund."

Attorney and sports law professor Michael McCann explained what the policy is in the event of a cancellation:

"Ticket holders will be entitled to a refund is the quick sort of answer," he said. "The Bengals ticket policy, just like other teams, contemplates a cancellation. And that's not unusual for any sort of venue to have a cancellation policy."

He said the refund will be the face value of the ticket.

"Now, some people are going to say, 'Well, I didn't buy my tickets with the Bengals, I bought them through some ticket provider,'" McCann said. "They would then have to check the policy with that ticket provider."

Ticketmaster's policy states they will not be liable for travel or any other expenses in connection with the cancellation of the game.

Outside of refunds, Bengals fans are turning their focus to what the cancellation could mean for Cincinnati's playoff hopes. Find a breakdown of all the scenarios that could affect the Bengals here.