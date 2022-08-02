Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Group breaks world record for most miniature golf rounds played in 24 hours at Erlanger course

Foursome played 116 rounds in 24 hours
Foursome completes world record for most putt- putt rounds played in 24 hours.
Laci Shea
24 hours later, the foursome gets a picture celebrating the new world record
Foursome completes world record for most putt- putt rounds played in 24 hours.
Posted at 7:16 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 19:16:36-04

ERLANGER, Ky. — A local foursome recently broke the record for most rounds of miniature golf in 24 hours.

Cole Hetzel, Chris Hetzel, Tony Centers and Bob Schoettinger played 116 rounds in one day at The Putt-Putt Fun Center in Erlanger off of Dixie Highway. The previous record was set back in 2005 by a group out of Germany who played 80 rounds in 24 hours.

The foursome had to follow some restrictions. They had to go in order, couldn't start the next hole until everyone was finished with the previous hole and they had to have someone keep score of every single putt and hole.

There were cameras and a clock at the course for Guinness World Record Officials to confirm the record.

They started playing at 8 a.m. Sunday and stopped playing Monday at 8 a.m., completing 24 hours straight of Putt-Putt Golf.

The group actually broke the previous record in under 15 hours, at 10:44 p.m. Sunday. Still, they played through the night to push the record even further to 116 rounds.

Cole Hetzel said the group was raising money for Matthew 25: Ministries.

"They do some great work here locally with recent tornadoes ... and now the flood in Eastern Kentucky, just stuff in our community," Hetzel said.

This isn't the Hetzels' first world record. They've previously broken the longest marathon of playing wiffleball, which is 30 straight hours, and the longest marathon of playing four square, 30 straight hours.

READ MORE
Cincinnati Reds send Tyler Mahle to Minnesota Twins, Brandon Drury to Padres
Bengals training camp: Players' first practice with pads
Highly-rated high school football player Antonio Robinson Jr. enrolls at Beechwood

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.