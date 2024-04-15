Former Oregon guard, Winton Woods star Chance Gray commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former University of Oregon guard Chance Gray, a 2022 Winton Woods High School graduate, has committedto The Ohio State University.

Gray averaged 13.9 points and 2.9 rebounds for the Ducks (11-21) this season. Gray played in all 66 games the past two seasons. She was an Academic All-District selection this year too.

She earned Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honors and Pac-12 All-Defensive Team honorable mention honors. Gray was also selected to USA Basketball's 2023 Women's AmericaCup roster and helped Team USA earn a silver medal at the 2023 FIBA AmericaCup in Mexico.

The daughter of Winton Woods girls basketball coach and football defensive coordinator Carlton Gray was a McDonald's All-American her senior season in high school.

Chance, ranked No. 7 nationally by ESPN and a five-star recruit in the 2022 class, played three seasons at Lakota West before Winton Woods.

A three-time all-state selection, Gray earned the Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year honors as a senior. She averaged 26.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.2 steals her senior season.