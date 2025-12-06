Xavier defeats UC 79-74 in annual Crosstown Shootout rivalry game

CINCINNATI — Xavier defeated University of Cincinnati 79-74 in the 93rd annual Crosstown Shootout Friday.

The Musketeers hosted the Bearcats at the Cintas Center for the 513's favorite rivalry game.

As always, the Musketeers and Bearcats played for bragging rights, especially after UC broke Xavier's five-year winning streak last year. It was the longest streak for either team since the 1970s when UC won 8 in a row (The Bearcats also won 12 straight in the 50s and 60s).

The Bearcats lead the nearly century-old series 52-40.

Tonight's showdown had everyone on the edge of their seats. The first half was neck and neck, ending with the rivals tied 37-37.

But the Musketeers pulled ahead in the second half, securing a 10-point lead with 10 minutes left in the game.

Tre Carroll dropped a game-high 30 points for Xavier.

UC inched back in the final few minutes, closing the gap but ending shy of the Musketeers.

In the end, it was Xavier that pulled off the win and regained the Crosstown Shootout crown.

Both Xavier and UC were coming off solid performances in their last matchups. Xavier beat Saint Francis 96-74 on Monday, and UC took down Tarleton State 76-58.

Xavier now sits at a 7-3 record. UC's record is 6-3.

The Bearcats will now head to Atlanta to take on the University of Georgia on Dec. 13.

The Musketeers stay at home, playing Missouri State at Cintas Center on Dec. 12.