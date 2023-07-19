Reports: Arena Football League team coming to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Another football team is allegedly coming to town.

The Arena Football League plans to make its return in 2024 with 16 teams, including one that might be based in Cincinnati. The AFL announced Tuesday its team locations — which included places like California, Tennessee, Louisiana and Ohio. While not all of the specific cities were not announced, TMZ Sports first reported that the AFL's Ohio team will play in the Queen City.

The moment 🏈 fans have been waiting for!



🙌 First 16 teams have been announced ( Watch until the very end 😎)



Whose ready for the AFL's return?!? pic.twitter.com/N92Zz35KFU — Arena Football League (@OfficialAFL) July 18, 2023

This would not be the first time Cincinnati has been home to an AFL team. The Cincinnati Rockers, owned by local restaurateur Ted Gregory, competed in 1992 and 1993 at what is now the Heritage Bank Center. Columbus and Cleveland have also been home to AFL teams.

back up in 2010 before once again going bankrupt after the 2019 season. The third and current iteration of the league was announced in February.

At this time, the AFL has yet to release information on when the 2024 season will start, what the team names will be or who the ownership groups are. The rest of the reported team locations are:



Austin, Texas

Boise, Idaho

Bakersfield, California

Chicago, Illinois

Denver, Colorado

St. Paul, Minnesota

Lake Charles, Louisiana

Orlando, Florida

Salem, Oregon

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

St. Louis, Missouri

Tallahassee, Florida

Nashville, Tennessee

Everett, Washington

Odessa, Texas

