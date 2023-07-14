Damar Hamlin brings his Chasing M's Foundation CPR Tour to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin is bringing his Chasing M's Foundation CPR Tour to Cincinnati later this month.

The Foundation will host a community hands-on CPR educational event with the American Heart Association on July 22.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Great Hall inside the University of Cincinnati's Tangeman University Center.

“The incredible care I received in Cincinnati was an important part of my journey since experiencing cardiac arrest in January,” said Hamlin. "I’m honored to announce that I’m bringing my CPR tour to Cincinnati and humbled by the chance to give back to the people of this community."

The event along with the CPR training is free, the organization said in a press release. Reservations for timed sessions can be made in advance by clicking here. Walk-ins are also welcome. Chasing M's will also be providing free CPR education for youth sports groups and distributing automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to a selected group of youth sports organizations in the community, the foundation said.

The Chasing M's Foundation said it is working to create programs and opportunities that will bring Hamlin's mission and vision for the charity to life. According to it's website, the foundation is "dedicated to the development, health and safety of youth through sports, engagement activities, training and programming."

Hamlin collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium during a nationally televised Monday Night Football game against the Bengals in January 2023 after suffering a cardiac arrest. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was hospitalized for just over a week.

Hamlin was cleared to return to the NFL in April.

Earlier this week at the 2023 ESPYS, Hamlin presented the Pat Tillman Award for Service to the Buffalo Bills training staff who helped save his life.