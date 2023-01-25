Woman travels to AFC championship to fulfill late husband's dream of seeing Bengals postseason run

CINCINNATI — Ballyshannon Middle School teacher Cheryl Michels is making the trip to Kansas City to cheer on the Bengals in the AFC championship game.

Michels' husband Charlie passed away just months ago. This weekend, she'll be making the trip to Kansas City in his honor.

"This is going to mean everything to me to take my husband to something during his lifetime he wasn't able to see," Michels said.

Charlie Michels was anything but a fair-weather fan.

"He never doubted 'em,” she said.

“Even in the times we were not having good seasons, (he said) 'I'm not giving up my season tickets. I believe in this team,'" Michels said.

Charlie and Cheryl have been Bengals season ticketholders since 1992.

"We hardly ever missed a game," Michels said. "We travel once a year with our group we travel to an away game."

They made the trip to Dallas in September to watch the Bengals play the Cowboys. That was the last game they would watch together.

"We just got back from Dallas and that's when my husband passed away ... right after the Dallas game," she said

Due to health issues, Charlie was unable to travel to any games during last year's postseason run.

"It's sad and it's heartfelt that he can't be with me and go with me," Michels said.

With Charlie’s wedding ring around her neck, Cheryl Michels is hitting the road to make sure he gets there. She traveled to Buffalo last weekend and Friday she's heading to Kansas City.

"To walk into the stadium and know he's seeing it through my eyes," said Michels. "Charlie wasn't able to make it to the Super Bowl. Well, I’m going to take him there. He's going to get there."