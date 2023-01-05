Watch Now
Willie Anderson among 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

"Big" Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis are the second class inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor, joining Anthony Munoz, Ken Anderson, Ken Riley and Paul Brown. They'll receive their jackets Thursday night.
Posted at 8:55 PM, Jan 04, 2023
CINCINNATI — Bengals great Willie Anderson is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023.

The Bengals Ring of Honor member joins DeMarcus Ware, Darrelle Revis, Reggie Wayne and more as the modern-era player finalists chosen from a group of 129 nominees.

Drafted 10th overall in the 1996 draft, Anderson immediately made an impact in Cincinnati and was named to the 1996 All-Rookie Team by the Pro Football Writers Association. That success continued in his 13 years in the league. Anderson went to four consecutive Pro Bowls, received first-team All-Pro honors from 2004 to 2006 and received the Ed Block Courage Award in 2004.

Anderson started in 184 of his 195 career games, including Corey Dillon's two record-breaking games in 1997. He also spent one season with the Baltimore Ravens.

The committee can select up to five modern-era players who must receive 80% of votes. This is the second time Anderson has been a finalist, the first being in 2022.

Ken Riley, a cornerback for the Bengals from 1969 to 1983 is among this year's senior finalists. Riley is also in the Bengals Ring of Honor. After his NFL career, the Florida A&M grad returned to his alma mater as a head coach and athletic director. He passed away in June 2020.

For a full list of finalists, click here. This year's Hall of Fame class will be inducted during NFL Honors at 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 on NBC.

