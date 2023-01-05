Willie Anderson among 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

CINCINNATI — Bengals great Willie Anderson is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023.

The Bengals Ring of Honor member joins DeMarcus Ware, Darrelle Revis, Reggie Wayne and more as the modern-era player finalists chosen from a group of 129 nominees.

Drafted 10th overall in the 1996 draft, Anderson immediately made an impact in Cincinnati and was named to the 1996 All-Rookie Team by the Pro Football Writers Association. That success continued in his 13 years in the league. Anderson went to four consecutive Pro Bowls, received first-team All-Pro honors from 2004 to 2006 and received the Ed Block Courage Award in 2004.

Anderson started in 184 of his 195 career games, including Corey Dillon's two record-breaking games in 1997. He also spent one season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Congrats to Willie Anderson on being named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame 👏 pic.twitter.com/NDivwsmhzT — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 5, 2023

The committee can select up to five modern-era players who must receive 80% of votes. This is the second time Anderson has been a finalist, the first being in 2022.

Ken Riley, a cornerback for the Bengals from 1969 to 1983 is among this year's senior finalists. Riley is also in the Bengals Ring of Honor. After his NFL career, the Florida A&M grad returned to his alma mater as a head coach and athletic director. He passed away in June 2020.

For a full list of finalists, click here. This year's Hall of Fame class will be inducted during NFL Honors at 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 on NBC.