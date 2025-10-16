Capitol Police investigating after American flag with swastika spotted in Ohio Rep. Dave Taylor's office

WASHINGTON — An Ohio lawmaker confirmed Capitol Police are investigating after an alleged flag with a swastika was seen in his D.C. office.

Photos posted on social media appear to show an American flag with its red and white lines altered into the shape of a swastika in the middle behind one of Dave Taylor's congressional staffers during a virtual meeting.

NEW: An American flag altered to include an image of a swastika was found inside the office of Ohio Rep. Dave Taylor, who told @politico's @sambbenson he immediately called for an investigation. (The blast radius of @JasonBeeferman mega scoop is big.)https://t.co/8cPxmF79rx — Sally Goldenberg (@SallyGold) October 15, 2025

Taylor — who represents Ohio's 2nd congressional district featuring Adams, Brown, Clermont and Highland counties — said in a statement he is aware of the posts depicting "a vile and deeply inappropriate symbol."

WATCH: Our team in DC explains the investigation

Capitol Police investigating after American flag with swastika spotted in Ohio Rep.'s office

"The content of that image does not reflect the values or standards of this office, my staff or myself, and I condemn it in the strongest terms," Taylor said. "Upon learning of this matter, I immediately directed a thorough investigation alongside Capitol Police, which remains ongoing. No further comment will be provided until it has been completed."

The photos come just days after Politico reported on leaked messages from leaders of the Young Republicans in Arizona, Vermont, Kansas and New York that include slurs, praise of Hitler and jokes about slavery and rape.

The Young Republican National Federation consists of Republican Party members between the ages of 18 and 40. According to Politico, many of the leaders involved in the group chat have since left their positions. The groups' board of directors said in a statement that all involved "must immediately resign from all positions within their state and local Young Republican organizations."

"We are appalled by the vile and inexcusable language revealed in the Politico article published today. Such behavior is disgraceful, unbecoming of any Republican, and stands in direct opposition to the values our movement represents," the YRNF Board of Directors said in a statement.