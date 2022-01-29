Watch: Fans cheer as Burrow, Bengals leave for Kansas City

CINCINNATI — Fans cheered on as the Bengals loaded up on buses Saturday afternoon and left Paul Brown Stadium en route for Arrowhead Stadium ahead of the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

The Bengals face the Chiefs Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. in Kansas City.

As the Bengals took on the Tennessee Titans in their first playoff game in decades, fans donning orange and brown flooded the stadium; many plan to do it again in Kansas, loading up to follow the team across the plains.

Others plan to stay close to home, organizing watch parties all over Cincinnati to cheer on the team.

WATCH: The Bengals depart for Kansas City