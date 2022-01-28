Bars, restaurants in the Tri-State host Bengals-Chiefs watch parties

CINCINNATI — Bars and restaurants across the Tri-State are expecting big crowds for Game Dey.

“I’ve been here for each game and it has been absolutely insane in the taproom,” said Kelsey Ference, social media coordinator at Rhinegeist. “Everybody is cheering, it’s super loud. We have every single table is full.”

Ference said she expects it to be even more packed this Sunday. The brewery will host a watch party starting at noon, showing the game on a 13-foot big screen TV. A turf lawn will be rolled out and people are invited to bring a lawn chair to set up and sit on.

“It’s first come, first serve," Ference said. "I recommend coming in early just to make sure you get your table set up and just make sure you have space and a view of any of our TVs."

Rhinegeist will offer buckets special including five cans for $20. For an additional $10, the bucket will include five orange jello shots. In Silverton, staff at MVP Sports Bar and Grill said tables are already booked up. The bar began taking reservations after last week’s win.

Mount Lookout Tavern, Kitty’s Sports Grill, O’Bryan’s and O’Malley’s in the Ally will all open their doors at 11 a.m. and tables will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

Across the river, Newport on the Levee will host a tailgate watch party 1-6 p.m.

“Sunday is going to be a really exciting day,” said Sally Fisk, Newport on the Levee's marketing manager. “We’re obviously celebrating the Bengals being in the next step of the playoffs, being in the next step of really the playoffs towards the Super Bowl, which is exciting in itself.”

The game will be shown both inside the Gallery and outside at the Box Park. The free tailgate will include pop up food and beverage vendors, live music inside, and a DJ outside, among other things. Parking will be free.

“The energy in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky…it’s a great time to be a football fan,” Fisk said. “I know the energy of the city is just that much more exciting to be able to celebrate it. So hopefully we get another win and we get to celebrate here with our family and friends.”

The game will also be shown the the big screen at Fountain Square.

“We’ve got things for the adults, thing for the kids, things for people want to be outside, things for people who want to be inside,” said Emily Stowe, event marketing manager at 3CDC.

Who Dey will be visiting Fountain Square on Sunday at 4 p.m. and the ice rink, fountain and Fifth Third building will be lit up orange. Families can make reservations for sessions at the ice rink ahead of time.

“This is a really good option for people with kids who can’t really sit through the whole game, but you still want to spend the time as a family,” Stowe said. “Parents can still have a drink. If you don’t like skating, if you don’t like being outside you can step into the warming tent.”

For fans who cannot wait to start celebrating, there is an official pep rally at the Banks Friday at 4 p.m.

