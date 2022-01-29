Heading to AFC Championship? A Bengals fan's guide to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans heading to Kansas City this weekend for the AFC Championship have plenty to do while in town.

Those who have never had Kansas City-style barbecue can head to a gas station to get some of the best. Seriously, Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que has more people in line for its world-famous ribs than at the pumps. Dine-in space is limited, but it's worth it.

Jack Stack locations downtown and on the Country Club Plaza have plenty of room for people who want a sit-down spot. Their menu obviously features barbecue, but it also has perhaps the most complete menu of side and desserts.

The plaza's Spanish architecture and shopping are also worth checking out.

For the art lovers, the Crossroads Arts District has several downtown galleries. Need a Valentine's gift or chocolate treat? Christopher Elbow's sells artisan chocolates from around the work — and some are definitely works of art.

Closer to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City's 18th and Vine District sits the American Jazz and Negro Leagues Museums. The latter is a great history lesson for Reds fans and one of many places looking forward to Bengals fans' arrival.

"The state of Ohio was so rich in Black baseball history, it's something that I think everyone there should be proud of," said Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Union Station is also full of history, offering a new Auschwitz exhibit. A World War I memorial is right up the street.

Those flying in will notice some closed shops in the terminals. Businesses at the airport are struggling to find workers, so do not expect to buy much there. To catch an Uber or a Lyft to the hotel or rental, just head to the exit — there's no need to take a bus to a separate lot.

To check out the recommendations from our Kansas City affiliate KSHB, watch the video below.

READ MORE

Can Cincinnati beat the Chiefs? Two Bengals greats say yes

Social media data shows most of U.S. cheering for Bengals in playoffs