WATCH: Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins gives 27-yard touchdown ball to mom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cincinnati Bengals came out swinging with their first drive of the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs, and wide receiver Tee Higgins celebrated his touchdown by giving the ball to his mom.

After the Kansas City Chiefs went three-and-out at the start of the third quarter, the Bengals capitalized. Joe Burrow connected with Tee Higgins for a 27-yard reception to tie the Chiefs 13-13.

After the touchdown, Higgins ran to the sideline and handed the ball to his mom who was sitting front row at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tee gives his mom the ball after his TD 🧡 pic.twitter.com/aLfsj87WwJ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 30, 2023

Higgins' touchdown was the Bengals first of the game. Prior to that kicker Evan McPherson had kicked two field goals in the second quarter. The Chiefs were held to only a field goal in the first quarter before scoring their first TD in the second quarter.

Former Bengal Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson also gave his two cents on the catch from Higgins.