Trial of Bengals RB Joe Mixon stretches into fourth day

CINCINNATI — The trial of Bengals running back Joe Mixon entered its fourth day on Thursday morning.

The defense was expected to call its witnesses Wednesday, including Mixon, but the entirety of the day was taken up by the state's witness, a Cincinnati police sergeant.

The sergeant told the court he interviewed the alleged victim about a week and a half after the alleged incident. He said she was emotional and shaking.

The state asked the sergeant to review and describe surveillance video of Mixon allegedly driving downtown before the incident allegedly took place.

He said the video shows Mixon changing lanes multiple times within a single city block, despite parked cars he might encounter.

Defense attorneys pushed the sergeant on elements of the investigation, forcing him to confirm that no one from CPD went to Paycor Stadium to speak with Mixon in the weeks that followed.

He also confirmed that elements of the alleged victim's statements were not included in a police summary.

The trial is a bench trial, meaning the judge will determine guilt at the end of the proceedings instead of a jury of Mixon's peers. The judge determined the proceedings would not be allowed to be live-streamed; in addition, every witness testifying opted out of audio and video recording, so none of their testimonies could be filmed.

In January, Mixon allegedly pointed a firearm at a woman and stated, "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police can't (sic) get me," according to court documents. The offense allegedly happened the day before Cincinnati took on the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The charges against Mixon were initially dropped in February before a charge was refiled in April.

After the charge was refiled, Mixon appeared in court and pleaded not guilty. The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor and could carry a maximum sentence of 180 days, a maximum fine of $1000 and a maximum of five years of probation in Ohio.