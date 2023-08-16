Bengals RB Joe Mixon expected to testify in own defense Wednesday in day 3 of trial

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon is expected to take the stand to testify Wednesday in day three of his trial.

Mixon was expected to take the stand to testify in his own defense Tuesday, but instead the judge opted to end trial early after a witness for the prosecution was not available to appear in court. The defense is expected to call its witnesses Wednesday, including Mixon.

On Tuesday, the courtroom was filled with witness testimony from people who interacted with the alleged victim in the moments after he allegedly pointed a gun at her.

In January, Mixon allegedly pointed a firearm at a woman and stated, "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police can't (sic) get me," according to court documents. The offense allegedly happened the day before Cincinnati took on the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The charges against Mixon were initially dropped in February before a charge was refiled in April.

After the charge was refiled, Mixon appeared in court and pleaded not guilty. The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor and could carry a maximum sentence of 180 days, a maximum fine of $1000 and a maximum of five years of probation in Ohio.

The trial is a bench trial, meaning the judge will determine guilt at the end of the proceedings instead of a jury of Mixon's peers.

On the first day of the trial, the alleged victim in the case took the stand. She is protected under Marsy's Law, which means she cannot be identified in any way. The second to take the stand on Monday, her testimony ran until Municipal Court Judge Gwen Bender adjourned for the day.

We’re hearing the alleged witness’ account of what happened in her own words.



She says Mixon was aggressive and threatening her.



Again we hear the allegation Mixon was holding a gun in his left hand.



Yesterday, the defense argued Mixon is right handed. @WCPO — Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) August 15, 2023

While on the stand, the woman told prosecutors Mixon cut her off while she was driving downtown on her way to work. She claimed the running back was hostile, cussing at her through his rolled-down window, before pointing a gun at her and threatening her with it.

During her testimony, she said she had feared for her life during the 15-20 second encounter, but even with that fear, when in "fight or flight mode" she tends to opt for the latter and "stand her ground."

The alleged victim concluded her testimony Tuesday morning. Following that, several other witnesses testified to their interactions with either Mixon or the woman in the moments before and after the alleged incident; one witness described Mixon as friendly and warm during her encounter with him that same day.

“You are what’s wrong with America” the defense quotes the alleged victim saying.



Defense also mentions how she called Mixon a b***c.



“Would you agree that calling a black man a b***c is a form of a slap down?” The defense asks the victim.



She says no. @WCPO — Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) August 15, 2023

The alleged victim's boss was also called to testify; he corroborated the story the woman accusing Mixon told during her time on the stand. He said when his employee walked into work after the alleged incident, "she was frazzled, upset, scared."

Several law enforcement officers also testified about their encounter with the alleged victim, describing her as scared and upset.