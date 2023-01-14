Top 9 bars, breweries in the Tri-State to watch the Bengals

CINCINNATI — As the Cincinnati Bengals head into the NFL playoffs, fans throughout the Tri-State will be searching for places to watch and cheer the team on. If you aren't one of the lucky people sitting in the seats of Paycor Stadium Sunday night for the Bengals-Ravens Wild Card game, here are 9 places to head to for watching the Bengals:

The Banks

Even before the DORA opened at The Banks, the multiple bars and restaurants along The Banks near Paycor Stadium have been a hotspot to watch the Bengals. The Banks provides tons of variety, including The Holy Grail Tavern and Grille's multiple TVs or Condado's margaritas and tacos. If you want to brave the cold, you can also stand outside and enjoy a DORA beverage while watching the game on the outside projection on Great American Ball Park.

The House of Orange Sports Bar & Grill

Though The House of Orange is known as a spot to watch FC Cincinnati, the sports bar also airs Bengals games on its TVs. Regardless of what team colors the bar is painted, The House of Orange is a great spot for fans of all sports.

Rhinegeist Brewery

Rhinegeist Brewery's massive taproom is the perfect spot for watching any sports game, especially the Bengals. The brewery will have the playoff game on all TVs and its big screen. Rhinegeist will also have its Jungle Cat beer on draft, in beer buckets and more.

Kitty's Sports Grill

When you look up "perfect for game day" in the dictionary, you can see a picture of Kitty's Sports Grill. The restaurant and bar is located directly across the street from Paycor Stadium and has 12 TVs and a projector for game viewing from any angle of the building. The bar itself also reps the Bengals themselves, especially with its massive Bengals mural on the outside of its building.

Mt. Lookout Tavern

Aptly known as MLT, Mt. Lookout Tavern is a smaller, but widely loved sports bar on the east side. With lots of food, drinks and TVs, it's a great spot to relax with friends while watching the Bengals.

Braxton Brewing Co.

Whether you hit Braxton's Covington, Cincinnati or Fort Mitchell location, the brewery is sure to have a watch party of sorts for each and every Bengals game. Each location also has solid food options to enjoy alongside their beers and watching football.

Fountain Square

While this may not technically be a bar, Fountain Square is a solid option for Bengals game watching. Fans can show their stripes ahead of the game when a DJ will be hyping up the crowd, and there will be bucket deals along with hot and cold drinks. You can also get your face painted to really show your Bengals support. Other than the game itself, there's also Fountain Square's ice rink.

Rhinehaus

Considered Over-the-Rhine's "original sports bar," Rhinehaus is another great option with 14 TVs around the bar to catch the game no matter where you're standing or seated. The bar also has a bigger projector for larger viewing of a game.

O'Malley's In The Alley/The Bling Pig

On the edge of downtown before you reach The Banks, O'Malley's In The Alley is tucked away on Ogden Place in between Race and Vine streets. The Irish pub is small but has plenty of TVs to watch the Bengals game on. The bar also connects to The Bling Pig, which has even more TVs and a patio that can look out at Paycor Stadium.