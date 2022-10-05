'This is a violent game': Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow talks concussions after Tua Tagovailoa injury

CINCINNATI — As the conversation around the NFL's concussion protocols continues following the injury Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered against the Bengals, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow spoke about his experience with head injuries.

While Burrow said he has never dealt with any long-lasting effects, he said during his press conference Wednesday he's had a "fuzzy recollection" of games after a head injury.

"It's definitely happened ... stuff like that happens all the time," Burrow said. "I've had games — high school, college, NFL — that maybe I don't remember the rest of the game, but I don't have any side effects other than that, so I don't know if you'd call that a concussion or not, but some kind of head injury for sure."

"I've never had a headache the next day from a concussion ... but I've had games ... I don't remember the rest of the game."



Burrow first spoke about the prevalence of concussions in football on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast." When asked how felt after Tagovailoa's injury, Burrow said the risk of a concussion is always there but when it happens, "you kind of just collectively hold your breath."

The Dolphins ruled Tagovailoa out against the Jets Sunday, though many have questioned why the quarterback was able to start against the Bengals in the first place. Tagovailoa was evaluated for a head injury just four days before — during the Dolphins' game against the Buffalo Bills. Miami said Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol, saying the injury was actually to his back, and he returned in the second half.

Tagovailoa was listed as questionable leading up to the Thursday Night Football showdown, but did start the game. He was taken off the field on a stretcher after suffering a head injury in the second quarter and transported to UC Medical Center, where he was treated.

The NFLPA is investigating the league's concussion protocol involving Tagovailoa. The neurotrauma consultant involved in his concussion check during the Bills game has been terminated.

Burrow said he knows how difficult it can be to check a player who might not want to leave a game.

"I don't think there's a lot you can do when a player's withholding symptoms or he wants to go back out there and he's not telling you, 'I have a headache, I'm a little dizzy.' ... It's a tough spot," Burrow said. "I think the league does a good job for the most part of, you know, if there's a tough hit, they get the guy out of there and they go evaluate him. If he's good, they send him back in. If he's not, they take him out. it's a tough job — I'm glad I don't have that job."

He said as much as he would want to go back on the field and compete for his teammates, "if I feel like I have a concussion, I'm not going to go back out there."

"This is a violent game ... we signed up for the knee injuries and the arm injuries and the whole thing — we get paid handsomely for it," said Burrow. "(But) you've gotta take the head injuries very seriously ... I've never experienced a concussion like that where I'm just knocked out. If I do, I'm definitely going to take it very cautiously and if I present symptoms, I'm going to go tell the training staff and get myself out of there."