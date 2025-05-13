'These things are provoked' | Trey Hendrickson attends practice, doesn't participate

CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson said before he made a statement to ESPN on Monday, he'd gotten a text message from Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor warning him he could be fined.

Hendrickson said Taylor texted that if he sat out of mandatory mini-camp, he could be penalized.

He attended voluntary practice on Tuesday, but in a polo and he didn't participate.

Trey Hendrickson spoke about the text he received from Head Coach Zac Taylor about being fined if Hendrickson misses mandatory minicamp. The text was sent yesterday, befored Hendrickson's statement about lack of communication between his team and the Bengals.#Bengals @WCPO pic.twitter.com/gTt5bxEVyB — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) May 13, 2025

"I wouldn't be standing here with you if I got the deal in January," said Hendrickson. "So, to say I'm gonna sit out or to say I'm not going to, what I can say is I'm very disappointed with the communication that's been had. It's very — former players have walked in these shoes and what it foreshadows is not something that I'm excited about, to tell my wife and family."

Trey Hendrickson: "This isn't benefitting the team, I am ok saying that...If I sat here with four sacks, I think they (the Bengals) would want a little back."#Bengals @WCPO pic.twitter.com/RHs2Hidcz6 — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) May 13, 2025

He mentioned that he was "fortunate enough" to have a trade request granted, though he said he still didn't want it to come to that. Multiple reports, including from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter, came out in March quoting Hendrickson about the trade request.

"It stinks when the value is somewhere else," said Hendrickson on Tuesday. "It gave me the fortunate circumstance to see my value elsewhere and I'm hoping it doesn't come to that, and I truthfully will put my hope in that."

WCPO's Marshall Kramsky asked about the statement Hendrickson issued Monday, which claimed that he'd had no communication with the Bengals organization after the draft, despite offers promised prior.

"There are unprovoked and there are provoked shark attacks"I asked Trey Hendrickson: "At this point do you want to be Cincinnati Bengal?"Trey: "That's a tough question..."Trey Hendrickson would go on to talk about animosity. When I followed up asking why he released a… pic.twitter.com/iJUySW8JNs — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) May 13, 2025

"I'm a Floridian," said Hendrickson. "So there's unprovoked shark attacks and there's provoked shark attacks and the comments that are being made, right, whatever happened at the combine, whatever happened at the owner's meetings and the text I got yesterday, this is not something where I'm just twiddling my thumbs thinking 'oh, how can I get the next one up.'"

He said he felt he had to speak up, because sitting quietly hasn't been working for players. He pointed to players all over the league speaking up, including Ja'Marr Chase, who finally signed a contract extension with the Bengals in March, after months of uncertainty.

"These things are provoked," said Hendrickson. "I would love to say to sit quiet is a good strategy — it is clearly not. Players have done it all over the league, including Ja'Marr last year, he did a great job being disciplined through the job and great, I'm so proud of him and the way he handled adversity. I can't speak enough volumes, but he deserved a contract last year, he deserves it this year and he deserves one in five years."

Hendrickson has been eligible for a contract extension, but the Bengals have yet to come to terms with him. Hesigned a one-year contract extension in July 2023 that would keep him in Cincinnati through the 2025 season.

The 30-year-old was one of three Bengals this season selected to the Pro Bowl. He finished the year with 17.5 sacks, 46 total tackles and two forced fumbles.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin previously said in late February the team would like to keep Hendrickson on "a longer-term basis,"but the two sides have yet to reach any agreement.

The Bengals have already signed long-term extensions with its offensive powerhouses; Joe Burrow last year, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this year.