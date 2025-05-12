'THEY are no longer communicating' | Trey Hendrickson says Bengals are not communicating with him

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson said in a statement to ESPN on Monday that "no communication" has happened between him and the Bengals since the NFL Draft three weeks ago.

Hendrickson has been eligible for a contract extension, but the Bengals have yet to come to terms with him.

Hendrickson released the following statement to ESPN:

“No communication has taken place between my camp and the organization post draft. The offers prior to the draft did not reflect the vision we shared and were promised last offseason if I continued to play at a high level. Coaches are aware of these past conversations. Rather than using collaboration to get us to a point to bring me home to the team, THEY are no longer communicating. I have been eagerly awaiting a resolution of this situation, but that’s hard to do when there is no discussion and an evident lack of interest in reaching mutual goals.”

Hendrickson signed a one-year contract extension in July 2023 that would keep him in Cincinnati through the 2025 season.

The 30-year-old was one of three Bengals this season selected to the Pro Bowl. He finished the year with 17.5 sacks, 46 total tackles and two forced fumbles.

According to multiple reports back in March, Hendrickson was granted permission to seek a trade from Cincinnati.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin previously said in late February the team would like to keep Hendrickson on "a longer-term basis,"but the two sides have yet to reach any agreement.

The Bengals have already signed long-term extensions with its offensive powerhouses; Joe Burrow last year, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this year.