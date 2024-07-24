Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

The story behind Burrow's bleached hair: Bengals QB says BJ Hill is supposed to also dye his hair

Burrow said he's counting on fans to hold Hill accountable
Joe Burrow AKA Slim Shiesty held his first press conference of Bengals training camp. The Bengals star quarterback was cleared for contact Monday after sustaining his season-ending wrist injury.
Joe Burrow Press Conference
Posted at 5:02 PM, Jul 24, 2024

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow debuted his new hair Tuesday — and the Bengals star QB said he changed it up because he was bored.

Now known as Slim Shiesty, Burrow address his new 'do during his first press conference of Bengals training camp Wednesday.

"First couple days was definitely a little shocking, I mean when I woke up I would say, but I've gotten used to it," Burrow said.

He said the new look came after Bengals defensive tackle BJ Hill suggested it.

"BJ said if I buzzed and bleached it, he would do it too," Burrow said, saying Hill has to bleach his hair in the next week.

"I think we need the fans and the media to hold him accountable if he doesn't do it, so I'm counting on you guys," Burrow said.

Other than Hill's proposition, Burrow said he "got bored" with his old hair.

This isn't the first time Burrow has used Eminem as inspiration for his hair. Back in his Athens High School days, Burrow bleached his hair with the whole football team when they won the district championship.

"(I'm) trying to channel a little bit of that year," Burrow said.

Burrow did say the bleached look would be temporary, even joking that he'd go through a "frosted tips" phase.

The QB's hair has made waves in the past, with Bengals fans taking to social media to discuss his different hairstyles over the past few years.

Fans responded to the new bleached, buzzed look, piggybacking on the team's reference to well-known bleached-blond rapper Eminem.

"SLIM SHIESTY," replied the popular CincyProblems account on X.

Others pointed out his resemblance to WWE wrestler Cody Rhodes, who also sports a recognizable bleached look.

Fans reacted strongly — and we mean strongly — when Burrow changed his hair slightly during the 2023 season; he debuted the look during the Bengals' first week of the season.

"I needed something new, I've had the same haircut for a while. I decided to change it up, we will see how it goes," Burrow said about his 2023 hairdo.

Burrow's barber, Darnell Bonner, said that cut was the quarterback's idea but Bonner's execution; it's not clear whether Bonner was involved in Burrow's new Slim Shady-esque style.

More Bengals news:
'Guess who's back': Bengals show Joe Burrow's new look ahead of training camp Bengals: Burrow cleared for contact and is good to go for training camp Corey Dillon, Tim Krumrie selected for 2024 Ring of Honor induction

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
Joe Burrow speaks after Day 1 of Bengals training camp
Coco Gauff named Team USA's youngest-ever flag bearer, joins Lebron James
Coco Gauff named Team USA's youngest-ever flag bearer, joins Lebron James
Salt Lake City will officially host 2034 Winter Olympics
Salt Lake City will officially host 2034 Winter Olympics
Salt Lake City expected to be named host of 2034 Winter Olympics
Salt Lake City expected to be named host of 2034 Winter Olympics
Business indicators are pointing up for the All Star game in Phoenix
Business indicators are pointing up for the All Star game in Phoenix
EA Sports releases highly anticipated 'College Football 25' video game
EA Sports releases highly anticipated 'College Football 25' video game
Cincinnati Cyclones celebrate new affiliation with Toronto Maple Leafs
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 14, 10pm
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 14, 10pm
Cincinnati's sled hockey team provides a path forward for vet who lost his leg
WNBA player will star on cover of popular NBA 2K game for first time ever
WNBA player will star on cover of popular NBA 2K game for first time ever
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!