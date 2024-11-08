Should you go for 2? Bengals fans debate decision to try 2-point conversion in Ravens loss

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — To go for two or not — that is the question on Bengals fans' minds after a crushing loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

After Joe Burrow connected with Ja'Marr Chase on what would have been the game-tying touchdown in the final seconds, Cincinnati elected to try to win it in regulation. Their 2-point conversion failed, essentially ending the game.

Was it the right choice?

Some fans argued the Bengals should have taken it to overtime, hoping their offense either gets the ball first or their defense can stop the Ravens.

Unlike in the playoffs, both teams do not have to get the ball in overtime during the regular season. If the team that gets the ball first scores, the game ends. In their first meeting, Baltimore did get the ball first, fumbling and giving Cincinnati a chance to score for the win.

But Evan McPherson missed a 53-yard field goal, letting the Ravens get the final say.

There's no guaranteeing what would have happened had this game gone to overtime, but we do know the Ravens scored fairly easily on four straight drives to fight back after going down 21-14 in the third quarter.

We also know that just days ago NFL fans were angry at another team for choosing a PAT over a 2-point conversion at the end of their game. Tampa Bay had the chance to put the Kansas City Chiefs away on Monday night, but elected to kick a PAT to send it to overtime. Patrick Mahomes got the ball first and immediately marched down the field to win the game 30-24.

Coach Zac Taylor called the loss "sickening" but never said he questioned going for it.

"Got the play that we liked, but it just didn't work out for us," he said.

Fans online also noted a lack of calls on that final play. The broadcast mentioned that roughing the passer should have been called after Burrow got brought down, but no flags were thrown.

"Too many games end this way," said announcer Al Michaels. "They just do. You miss calls. The whole thing. So frustrating for the fans."