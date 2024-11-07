LIVE BLOG: Bengals look for primetime win over Ravens in rematch of overtime thriller

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Just last month the Bengals and Ravens met for an overtime thriller at Paycor Stadium. This time, Cincinnati hopes to leave Baltimore with a much-needed win.

The Bengals sit at 4-5 with a chance to get closer to the top of the AFC North. Despite a rough start, the team sits just outside the playoff picture. A win Thursday would give them a 49% chance of making the postseason, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

But Thursday's game won't be easy. In addition to a shortened week, Cincinnati won't have receiver Tee Higgins, who was excellent in the first meeting. They will have running back Khalil Herbert, who they nabbed before the trade deadline, but he likely won't play too many snaps after just joining the team.

The Bengals defense will also be facing a Ravens offense that is one of the highest-rated in the NFL thanks to the combo of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. Trey Hendrickson has an NFL's best 11 sacks so far this season after recording four against the struggling Raiders. This time, he'll need to track down a speedy Jackson.

The Ravens, currently second in the division, are 21-3 at home in primetime under coach John Harbaugh. They're also 8-0 on Thursday Night Football, including a win over the Bengals last season where Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury. Baltimore has also won the past three meetings.

You can watch all of the action on WCPO 9 starting at 8:15 p.m. We'll also have a pregame show beginning at 7 p.m. and postgame coverage directly following the broadcast.