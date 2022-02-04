Bengals DE Sam Hubbard says the team is hoping to win the Super Bowl for Harambe

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard was asked during a podcast on Thursday if the team had discussed winning the Super Bowl in honor of Harambe, the gorilla that was shot and killed at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2016.

"That's our guy," Hubbard told the hosts of Spotify's Pardon My Take. "That's our hero. That goes without saying - we're doing this for him."

Pardon My Take is a sports podcast with a farcical take on sports news.

During the Bengals Super Bowl run this season, memes of Harambe looking over Paul Brown Stadium often emerge on the internet after Cincinnati wins.

"I look forward to it after every game - the memes putting Harambe up over the stadium," Hubbard said.

Hubbard was at Ohio State in 2016, where he was one of the team's biggest defensive standouts. The hosts and Hubbard joked when asked if he could have brought a happier ending to the situation if he were on scene at the time of shooting.

"I think so," Hubbard said. "That would have added to the Cincinnati legend."

The hosts broke down Hubbard's blitzing prowess, saying he could have "blown up" the gorilla if given the chance.

After the podcast, sports clothing company HOMAGE made a sweatshirt in Bengals orange with black letters saying, "Do It For Harambe" as a one-time giveaway for a fan.

Harambe was shot while zoo officials were protecting a child when he accidentally entered the gorilla's habitat. Harambe became a symbol for animal rights activists and the subject of thousands of viral internet memes following the incident. The Associated Press called the shooting one of the biggest stories of the year in Ohio in 2016. Much of the public was outraged at the gorilla's shooting and death, but animal and zoo experts said Cincinnati officials acted proactively and correctly during the incident to protect the child's life.

