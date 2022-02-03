Colts owner giving away more Super Bowl tickets to Bengals fans

INDIANAPOLIS — As Super Bowl tickets near record prices, Colts owner Jim Irsay continues to offer Bengals fans the trip of a lifetime.

Irsay first announced Monday he would send two pairs of "hard core" Bengals fans to the game at SoFi Stadium Feb. 13 with airfare and hotel rooms included. Just one day later, he selected Lauren, an Air Force veteran, and Shelby, who said she would take her father — a fan who has not missed a Bengals home game since 1987.

"SO MANY deserving, wish I could send all of you," Irsay said in his announcement.

While he won't be able to send every fan who entered the giveaway to L.A. next weekend, Irsay announced Thursday he had more tickets for fans in Cincinnati.

"We’re gonna squeeze out 2 additional winners from Cincinnati, for a total of 6," Irsay tweeted.

The Colts owner also said in the tweet all winners will receive $10,000 to spend in "expensive L.A."

"We do it because Unconditional Love changes The World," Irsay tweeted.

Fans who want to enter the giveaway are asked to respond to Irsay's tweet with proof that they are a "HARD CORE BENGALS FAN." He did not say when the winners will be announced.

Irsay also selected one pair of Colts fans to send to the big game.

The Bengals and Colts did not play in the 2021 regular season and will not face each other in 2022. The Colts beat Cincinnati in Indianapolis during Week 6 of the 2020 season.

