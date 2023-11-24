Tee Higgins ruled out for third straight game due to hamstring injury

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has been ruled out for the third straight game, according to the Bengals' injury report.

Higgins will not play Sunday in the AFC North battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Corner Cam Taylor-Britt also didn't practice all week and has been ruled out due to a quad injury.

ESPN's Ben Baby first reported the news from coach Zac Taylor on social media.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) and CB Cam Taylor-Britt (quad) will be out for Sunday’s game, Zac Taylor said. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 24, 2023

Higgins hasn't played since Week 9's 24-18 win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. The Bengals receiver then suffered his hamstring injury during practice on Nov. 8.

While Higgins and Taylor-Britt are out, defensive end Sam Hubbard was a full participant at practice Friday and will play on Sunday after missing two straight games. Linebacker Germaine Pratt missed practice Friday due to an illness, and he is currently listed as questionable against the Steelers.

Sunday's game against the Steelers also marks quarterback Jake Browning's first-ever NFL start. Browning is filling the shoes of franchise QB Joe Burrow after his season-ending wrist injury.

Ahead of the game, Browning hasn't shown an ounce of nervousness or doubt. When speaking with reporters Wednesday, Browning showed confidence in who he is as a quarterback.

"I would say at every level that I've played in, I've won, and so there's something to be said about that," Browning said.

The Bengals (5-5), who are last place in the AFC North, will be looking to make a move against the Steelers (6-4) to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Steelers are hoping for their second straight AFC North victory after a 13-10 win against the Cleveland Browns.

With high stakes on Sunday's game, Browning said he's ready for the moment.

"Yeah, I've got that chip on my shoulder, and a lot of confidence (because) I've had to earn everything," Browning said. "This has not been, 'Hey, you're the guy, and here's the keys.' ... I've had to earn everything. I've had to battle. And here I am, so let's go."