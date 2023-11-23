'At every level that I've played in, I've won': Jake Browning speaks ahead of first Bengals start

CINCINNATI — If Jake Browning is nervous ahead of his first-ever NFL start this Sunday, he's not showing it.

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Browning was asked who he is as a quarterback.

"I would say at every level that I've played in, I've won, and so there's something to be said about that," Browning said.

He's not wrong. Browning was the Gatorade Football Player of the Year in both his junior and senior years of high school. When he got to the University of Washington, he became only the second true freshman to start at quarterback.

In Browning's sophomore season, the Huskies won their first conference championship since 2000 and made the College Football Playoffs. He became Washington's all-time passing leader his senior year, and the team won another Pac-12 title.

Now, he's looking to continue that success with a Bengals squad facing off against a divisional rival they desperately need to beat to keep playoff hopes alive.

While the stakes feel high, Browning appears ready for the moment.

"Yeah, I've got that chip on my shoulder, and a lot of confidence (because) I've had to earn everything," Browning said. "This has not been, 'Hey, you're the guy, and here's the keys.' ... I've had to earn everything. I've had to battle. And here I am, so let's go."

The Bengals appear just as confident in the 27-year-old who first came to Cincinnati in 2021.

Zac Taylor said the team's belief in Browning has grown every year, and everyone in the organization is pulling hard for him.

"They've seen the work he's put in and what he's gone through over the several years here, always having the decisions to make at the end of the season — 'Do I go to somebody's active roster that wants me? Do I stay here, where I think I've got a future?' He's always stood by his word, we've always stood by our word."

Taylor said Browning has "full command" of what they want from the offense, and the team believes "he can help us go win games."

Sunday will be his first chance at a win. The Bengals host the Steelers at Paycor Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.